Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

