Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Market Cap of $99.34 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00019187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $99.34 million and $35.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005376 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00074947 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

