Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.04 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00017259 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $88.89 million and $19.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

