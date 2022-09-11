Vulcano (VULC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88,389.18

Vulcano (VULC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Vulcano coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcano has a market capitalization of $88,389.18 and approximately $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

