W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of W.W. Grainger worth $107,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $572.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.46 and a 200 day moving average of $502.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

