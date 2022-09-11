Wagerr Trading Up 20.4% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,301.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00094999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,429,138 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.