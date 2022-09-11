Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WALD. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WALD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Waldencast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Waldencast by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.