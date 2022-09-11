Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WALD. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Waldencast Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WALD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.