Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.41. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 108 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on WALD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Waldencast Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
