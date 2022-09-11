Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.41. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WALD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $353,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waldencast by 2.1% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $5,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $347,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Articles

