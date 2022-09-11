Walter Pisciotta Sells 250,000 Shares of carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Stock

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) insider Walter Pisciotta sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.15 ($15.49), for a total transaction of A$5,536,500.00 ($3,871,678.32).

carsales.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

