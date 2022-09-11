Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.50 million and $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033961 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

