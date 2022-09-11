Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($14.90) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.30 ($13.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.97. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.04).

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.