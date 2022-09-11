Warp Finance Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $76,459.78 and $4.73 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.36 or 0.00075062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008133 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000243 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.