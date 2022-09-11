Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00079154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $80,050.27 and approximately $4.85 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008368 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.