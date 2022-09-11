Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Thursday. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3,125.00.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 9,294 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,989.26 ($14,486.78).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

