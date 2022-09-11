Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Washington Federal Stock Performance
Washington Federal stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.
Washington Federal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
