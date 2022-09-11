WaultSwap (WEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10,718.72

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $10,718.72 and approximately $16,079.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap (WEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

