Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $1.95 million and $388,186.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

