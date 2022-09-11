WazirX Hits Market Cap of $86.70 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $86.70 million and $42.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

