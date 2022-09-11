WebDollar Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $9,448.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,653,711,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.