WELL (WELL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,751.00

WELL (WELL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $201,751.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.