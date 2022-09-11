Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $274.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

