Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $194.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.30.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

