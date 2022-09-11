Wells Fargo & Company Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $34.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.78.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

