Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,897 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Welltower worth $81,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

