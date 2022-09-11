WEMIX Hits Market Capitalization of $256.53 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00009608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $256.53 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

