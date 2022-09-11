WePower Price Tops $0.0005 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WePower has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $345,891.42 and approximately $245.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WePower is wepower.com/wpr-token.html.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

