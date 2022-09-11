West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.43. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.