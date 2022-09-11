Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.70. 9,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 11,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.