WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRK opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.