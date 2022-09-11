Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.10 and its 200 day moving average is $342.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

