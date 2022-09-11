Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

