Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.52 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

