Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

