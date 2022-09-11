Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON opened at $292.09 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average is $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

