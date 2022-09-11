Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

