Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

