Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $478.50 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.39.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

