Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.