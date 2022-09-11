WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $725,288.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and approximately $725,288.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000384 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

