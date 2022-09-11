WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0847 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $63.03 million and $725,288.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000384 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

