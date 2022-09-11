Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $128.28 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $128.28 or 0.00594774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $82,112.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

WHITE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

