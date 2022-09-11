WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 127.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

