Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

