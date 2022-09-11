William Montgomery Purchases 44,717 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $67,522.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,925.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, William Montgomery bought 326 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $518.34.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00.

ALJJ stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

