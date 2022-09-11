Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 794,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.