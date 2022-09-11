Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.