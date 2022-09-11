Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.26% of Air Lease worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

