Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,529,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

