Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 86,978 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.36% of WM Technology worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Trading Up 7.6 %

WM Technology stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $346.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,884 shares of company stock worth $396,280. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

