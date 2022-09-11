Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,667 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

